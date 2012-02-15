Horses taken from White Salmon breeder

Sheriff deputies with the Klickitat County Sheriff's Office have arrested a woman and accused her of potentially exposing her horses to dangerous living conditions.

On Wednesday, deputies executed a search warrant at Nancy Skakel's home after getting a tip about the potential abuse.

Skakel is a breeder of Shagya Arabian horses, Kim Mosiman says.

Mosiman is the spokeswoman for Sound Equine Options, a group that provides resources to malnourished horses throughout southwest Washington and Oregon.

By court order, custody of the horses was giving to Sound Equine Options and Columbia Gorge Equine Network's foster program.

Mosiman says the horses will get treatment for any medical needs and will be fed a regular diet.

Sheriff deputies called the conditions substandard and say Skakel's property posed several safety risks to the horses.

Officials say most of the horses were in overall good health. But Elisabeth Wolff, a member of Sound Equine Options, says at least one horse had a hip injury and difficulty walking.

Mosiman says the horses are in need of food, which they will get through the organization.

Eventually, the horses will be placed with families that can care for the animals.

Wolff says most of these potential abuse cases start when a concerned community member comes forward with a tip.

However, animal abuse cases involving large animals are difficult to prosecute, Mosiman says. The costs of treating and housing the horses quickly adds up, officials say.

In this rescue, Mosiman says they could spend nearly $10,000.

Neighbors of Skakel, who declined to give their name, told FOX 12 they were surprised by the search warrant.

They believe the horses have been well cared for and say Skakel is a leading breeder of Shagya Arabian horses.

