County animal services trapping more feral cats

If your neighborhood has a problem with too many stray cats, Multnomah County Animal Services wants to help.

The agency is expanding its program to trap and neuter feral cats -- teaming up with apartment managers and looking for volunteers to help collect the animals.

SLIDESHOW: Trapping cats

The area in and around apartment complexes can become home territory for homeless cats. When renters move without taking their animals, colonies of cats can grow around the neighborhood.

On Wednesday, animal services set out baited cat traps around a complex on 162nd Avenue in southeast Portland.

They captured seven cats in two hours.

The animals will be taken to a facility in north Portland operated by the Feral Cat Coalition, then neutered and returned.

"Cats can go through cycles of being a perfectly tame family cat and then being abandoned and then going to stray and feral again," says animal services specialist Ann Potter. "Or they may just be born feral and never be a house cat at all in their life."

A community meeting will be held next Tuesday night at the Glendoveer Golf course in northeast Portland to share details about the program.

For more information about the cat trap program, visit MultcoPets.org.



Copyright 2012 KPTV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

