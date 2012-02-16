Suspicious bottle puts Salem school into lockdown

A plastic bottle filled with a strange substance put an elementary school into lockdown on Wednesday.



Someone spotted the bottle in a dumpster at Mary Eyre Elementary in Salem.

Police say it had a strange odor and pressure seemed to be building.

A robot was brought in to destroy the bottle.

Police say the substance inside was not toxic. Further testing is needed to determine what exactly was inside the bottle.



Copyright 2012 KPTV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.