Suspicious bottle puts Salem school into lockdown

Suspicious bottle puts Salem school into lockdown

SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

A plastic bottle filled with a strange substance put an elementary school into lockdown on Wednesday.

Someone spotted the bottle in a dumpster at Mary Eyre Elementary in Salem.

Police say it had a strange odor and pressure seemed to be building.

A robot was brought in to destroy the bottle.

Police say the substance inside was not toxic. Further testing is needed to determine what exactly was inside the bottle.

