Powell family backing off cemetery decision

A lawyer for the parents of missing Utah mom Susan Powell says they have been told her husband will not be buried in the same cemetery as the two sons he killed in an explosive house fire.



Attorney Steve Downing says he was informed by Josh Powell's estranged sister, Jennifer Graves, that her mother would put out a statement Thursday announcing the decision.



Downing says Susan's parents, Charles and Judy Cox, had threatened to move the boys' casket if Josh Powell were interred nearby.



Powell relatives had visited the Woodbine Cemetery and initially selected a plot near where 7-year-old Charlie and 5-year-old Braden Powell are buried. They were killed Feb. 5 by Josh Powell, a suspect in Susan Powell's 2009 disappearance from their home in West Valley City, Utah.



