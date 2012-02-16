Cold case: Portland woman fatally stabbed in savage attack

Lois Luttrell, 39, was murdered and her body discarded.



Police say it was a particularly savage attack -- the killer stabbed Luttrell dozens of times.



"You could define it as rage, pretty violent," says retired Detective Kerry Taylor.



Cold case investigators say it was July 19, 1997, when a man collecting bottles and cans found Luttrell's body in a lot in the 600 block of Northeast Everett Street.



"He spotted something, rode his bike over to it and discovered Lois," Taylor says.



"She was funny and kind and kind of carefree and didn't let life's little things upset her too much," remembers Luttrell's daughter, Eleni Gialoyrakes.



Gialoyrakes was 19 at the time of her mother's death. She now lives out of state and spoke to FOX 12 on a recent visit to Portland.



She says the murder was especially hard on her brother and sister, who were 14 and 11 years old at the time.



"So, they had to live their life in foster care and it was very hard on them, especially my brother. He's had problems with drugs ever since," she says.



Investigators say Luttrell's lifestyle became high-risk after a work injury.



"(She) still couldn't find a job, still disabled. Her lifestyle kind of spiraled down. She was living in the lower southeast Burnside area as a caregiver for some pensioners," Taylor says.



Detectives say Luttrell had been abusing drugs and alcohol. Her daughter says just before she was murdered, her mom had started to turn things around.

She was last seen on July 18, 1997, near Southeast Seventh Avenue and Ankeny Street with a Hispanic man, who was never identified.

Investigators surmise whoever killed Luttrell likely told somebody and that a crime this violent would be difficult to keep inside.



Luttrell left behind three children, her parents and siblings -- loved ones who continue to wait for an arrest.



"Obviously, we'll never have her back, but for them to face justice would be important," her daughter says.

