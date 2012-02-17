Blazers squander 18-point lead, lose to Clippers

Blake Griffin had 21 points and 14 rebounds to help the Los Angeles Clippers rally from an 18-point second-half deficit and beat the Portland Trail Blazers 74-71 on Thursday night.



Chris Paul, scoreless through three quarters, finished with 13 points as the Clippers outscored the Trail Blazers 22-11 during the fourth quarter.

The win was Los Angeles' first in Portland since Dec. 12, 2008.

Both teams were held to season lows for points.



Mo Williams added 15 points for Los Angeles. Nicolas Batum and Jamal Crawford each scored 19 points for Portland, which was playing its second straight game without All-Star forward LaMarcus Aldridge, who sprained his left ankle in Tuesday's game against Washington.

