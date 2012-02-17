Armed man surrenders after northeast Portland standoff

A man who was armed with a knife and saying he wanted to commit "suicide by cop" has surrendered peacefully, police say.

Portland officers were called to Northeast 36th Avenue and Liberty Street at about 2:15 p.m. Friday about an armed man in the middle of the street.

After about three hours of negotiation with officers, the man put down the knives. He will be taken to a hospital for mental health treatment, police say.



"Negotiators were able to make a connection with him and get him to calm down and surrender," says police spokesman Sgt. Pete Simpson.

Nearby streets were closed and Faubion School was put into lockdown during the police activity.

Simpson says the man, who is from out of state, is not expected to face charges unless there is a warrant for his arrest.



Copyright 2012 KPTV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

