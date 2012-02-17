Ex-employee accused of stealing $120K from credit union’s vault

A former credit union employee is accused of first-degree theft and money laundering in connection with allegations she stole more than $120,000 from a local credit union, detectives say.

Roxane Ramey, 55, was arrested Wednesday by Longview police after a three-month long investigation.

According to court documents, Ramey is accused of stealing the money from the vault at the Cowlitz Credit Union between July 2010 and December 2011.

Detectives say Ramey had direct access to the bank and was responsible for counting and managing the cash.

Officials say the money was reported missing in December when another teller at the credit union noticed a discrepancy. The credit union launched an investigation and determined that they were missing $120,000, police say.

Ramey was the employee responsible for overseeing the vault and counting the money, police say, and the bank's ledger did not match computer records.

Court records say Ramey would cancel vacations and never missed a day of work. Police say that was done so she could cover her tracks.

Detectives believe most of the money was spent at a local casino where Ramey and her husband, Ron, were considered elite members.

FOX 12 spoke with Ron Ramey outside the couple's home on Friday morning.

He maintained his wife did not commit what police and prosecutors are alleging.

"She's innocent and I'm innocent," Ron Ramey says.

When questioned, Ron Ramey says the allegations were "absolutely" not true.

Neighbors were surprised to hear about the charges.

Lacey Halleck, who lives next door, says the couple lives in a rented home and says they appeared to have lived within their means.

Roxane Ramey appeared in Cowlitz Superior Court on Thursday. She was not booked into jail.

