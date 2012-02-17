Vancouver police searching for shoplifting suspect - KPTV - FOX 12

Vancouver police searching for shoplifting suspect

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

Authorities say a man was caught on surveillance camera taking hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise.

It happened Feb. 6 at the Vancouver Target on Southeast 164th Avenue and Mill Plain Boulevard.

The suspect ran out the door without paying for the items.

He is described as a white male with a thin build and short brown hair. He was wearing a black jacket with gray hooded shirt underneath, jeans and a baseball cap.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information on this case.

You can call 503-823-HELP (4357) and leave your tip information. You can also text C-R-I-M-E-S (274637) and in the subject line put 823HELP, then leave your tip.

