FBI raids home in northeast Portland

FBI agents raided a home in northeast Portland on Monday morning.



An FBI spokeswoman says agents carried out a federal search warrant at the home around 6:00 a.m. as part of an investigation into a computer crimes case.

The home is located at the corner of Northeast 66th Avenue and Prescott Street, right next to Harvey Scott Elementary.

Neighbors reported being woken up by two loud "booms" and then seeing law enforcement vehicles surround the house.

A man who said he lives at the home with 7 other people told FOX 12 that he had no idea what the feds were searching for.



No arrests have been made.

Authorities didn't want to comment on further details of the investigation, but FBI officials said more information could be released Tuesday.

