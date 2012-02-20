Machete brought on to crowded MAX train, TriMet says

Transit police are working to identify a MAX passenger who brought a machete onto a crowded train Saturday evening, TriMet officials say.

The incident happened on a blue line train at about 5:30 p.m., according to the transit agency, and the person carrying the machete got off the MAX at the Skidmore Fountain Station.

No one notified police or pushed the train's emergency button during or after the incident, TriMet officials say.

"While we never want riders to put themselves in jeopardy, we must rely on our riders to alert us to incidents like this when they feel it is safe to do so," said TriMet spokeswoman Roberta Altstadt in a statement to FOX 12.



TriMet prohibits weapons with a blade longer than 3 inches and no weapon can be carried or displayed in a way that causes fear or alarm.

Surveillance video of the incident hasn't been released.

