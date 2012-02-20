WA lawmaker would sell off state art collection

Washington state Sen. Karen Keiser of Kent proposes selling off part of the state's art collection to help fund college student financial aid.



The bill directs the state Arts Commission to choose which of the more than 4,000 pieces of the collection to sell to raise about $5 million every two years. Sixty percent of the money would go to

the State Need Grant program and 40 percent would go back to the commission to repair and acquire art.



Commission Executive Director Kris Tucker told the Daily Herald there are problems, including the cost of art auctions. He says the commission is in the business of protecting the state's cultural legacy not selling it.



Keiser's bill has yet to have a hearing.

