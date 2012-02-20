Woodland nursery thefts implicate koi pond builder

First, the burglar took a pond filter, then, a pump in another break-in.

After a $400 koi disappeared over the weekend from the Tsugawa Nursery in Woodland, it was pretty clear a water gardener had turned bad.

The daughter of the owners, Karen Tsugawa, told Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies she believes someone is building a pond with stolen parts and fish.

The Daily News reports the nursery has been selling exotic plants and fish for more than 30 years, and this is the first time it has been hit by a rash of burglaries.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.