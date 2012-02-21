Blazers set dubious record, lose to Lakers

The Portland Trail Blazers set a franchise low with seven first-quarter points and never recovered Monday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kobe Bryant scored 28 points, Andrew Bynum had 14 points and 19 rebounds, and the Lakers roared to a 30-point lead early in the second quarter before holding on for a 103-92 victory over the Blazers.



Pau Gasol had 16 points and 12 rebounds in his first game since Bryant criticized the Lakers' front office for allowing Gasol to dangle amid trade rumors.



Neither superstar appeared distracted by the Lakers' latest off-court saga as Los Angeles reeled off a 37-4 run after Raymond Felton's game-opening 3-pointer for Portland.



LaMarcus Aldridge and Nicolas Batum scored 18 points apiece as Portland couldn't quite recover from the lowest-scoring first quarter in club history, getting no closer than 10 points late in their fourth loss in six games.

