Jeremy Lin's rise to stardom first predicted by ... Oregon FedEx driver?

New York Knicks guard Jeremy Lin's meteoric rise to stardom has been unlike any other.



But before Lin became a household name and turned the Knicks into a winning team, a blogger from Oregon predicted his success in the NBA.



Ed Weiland, a self-proclaimed stathead from Bend, saw it coming.



Armed with a laptop and a mountain of college basketball statistics, Weiland pored over the details in 2010, looking for future NBA standouts.



Lin, a little-known player from Harvard, caught his eye.



Based solely on statistics, Weiland liked Lin's ability to rebound, steal and block, and he wrote a blog post proclaiming Lin to be one of the best point guards in college basketball.



At the time, no one listened and Lin was never selected in the NBA Draft.



Fast forward two years and now he's the hottest player in the NBA. Among his fellow statheads, Weiland looks pretty smart.



"When I led the 2010 preview off with Jeremy Lin, the idea was that if, and when, he broke out, there might be some notoriety there," Weiland said. "I obviously never expected anything like this."



Weiland makes his living as a FedEx delivery driver in central Oregon.

Lin has scored 20 or more points in 9 of his last 10 games.



