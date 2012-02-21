Timbers welcome Scottish striker Kris Boyd - KPTV - FOX 12

Timbers welcome Scottish striker Kris Boyd

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

Striker Kris Boyd, the Scottish Premier League's all-time leading scorer, has joined Major League Soccer's Portland Timbers.

Boyd was signed by the Timbers in late January, but his arrival to Portland was delayed while he secured a visa.

The 28-year-old Boyd scored 164 goals in a total of 296 appearances in the SPL with Kilmarnock and Rangers. He was the league's top scorer for four seasons in his SPL career.

He joins countryman John Spencer, the Timbers' head coach, in Portland.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press.  All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.