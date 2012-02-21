Timbers welcome Scottish striker Kris Boyd

Striker Kris Boyd, the Scottish Premier League's all-time leading scorer, has joined Major League Soccer's Portland Timbers.

Boyd was signed by the Timbers in late January, but his arrival to Portland was delayed while he secured a visa.

The 28-year-old Boyd scored 164 goals in a total of 296 appearances in the SPL with Kilmarnock and Rangers. He was the league's top scorer for four seasons in his SPL career.

He joins countryman John Spencer, the Timbers' head coach, in Portland.

