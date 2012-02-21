Law enforcement on the hunt for fugitive parolee

The Department of Community Justice is asking for the public's help in finding a parolee who is on the run.

Joshua Stetzer, 31, hasn't reported to his parole officer since Jan. 13. He has a long history of escape and eluding authorities once he's released.

Stetzer was convicted of burglary and other charges in 2005, and walked away from a work crew after a few months in prison.

He was eventually captured and returned to prison.

Stetzer was paroled in July and has failed to report in twice since then.

Based on Stetzer's criminal history, his willingness to flee from police and his failure to comply with the conditions of his release, law enforcement officials say he should be considered a risk to the community.

Stetzer is described as white, 6'2" tall and 190 pounds. He has brown hair, green eyes and is known to associate with southeast Portland gangs, including "FBK."

Stetzer has multiple tattoos, including one that says "FBK" on his left forearm and the letters "SE" in large old English-style writing on his chest.

If you have any information on where to find Stetzer, you should contact local law enforcement immediately.

