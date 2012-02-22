Legacy Health System hit by layoffs

Legacy Health System has eliminated 362 jobs, many of which were from Oregon locations.



Most of the layoffs took place by Feb. 15.



In southwest Washington, 30 positions from Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center were cut.



Those layoffs included workers in administration, food services and gift shop positions.

A spokesperson for the health system said the cuts had to be made to close a $40 million budget gap.

