Legacy Health System hit by layoffs - KPTV - FOX 12

Legacy Health System hit by layoffs

Posted: Updated:
VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

Legacy Health System has eliminated 362 jobs, many of which were from Oregon locations.

Most of the layoffs took place by Feb. 15.

In southwest Washington, 30 positions from Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center were cut.

Those layoffs included workers in administration, food services and gift shop positions.

A spokesperson for the health system said the cuts had to be made to close a $40 million budget gap.

Copyright 2012 KPTV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.