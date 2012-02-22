Apple confirms purchase of land in central Oregon - KPTV - FOX 12

Apple confirms purchase of land in central Oregon

By The Associated Press
PRINEVILLE, OR (AP) -

Apple Inc. confirms it has bought 160 acres in central Oregon and plans a data center there.

Apple spokeswoman Kristin Huguet confirmed the deal Tuesday to KTVZ-TV but declined to discuss any details.

The station reports that the Prineville, Ore., parcel purchased from Crook County for $5.6 million is close to a huge data center built by Facebook.

A property deed filed last week with the county clerk's office identified Apple as the buyer in a project previously code-named "Maverick."

It's too early to tell how many jobs will be coming to Prineville as a result of the data center.

