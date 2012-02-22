Trail Blazers pursuing Przybilla

The Portland Trail Blazers are pursuing free agent Joel Przybilla but a deal with the 7-foot-1 center would be contingent on a physical exam.

The Blazers would also have to cut a player to make room on the roster for Przybilla, who spent more than six seasons in Portland before he was traded to Charlotte last season.

Yahoo! Sports and SI.com both reported that Przybilla has agreed to a veteran's minimum deal with the Blazers. A person close to the team told The Associated Press on Wednesday that a physical exam was tentatively set for this weekend. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because a deal is not final.

The 32-year-old Przybilla has not played this season. He has also been pursued by Chicago, Miami and Milwaukee.

