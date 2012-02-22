Ex-Burger King worker accused of stealing credit card, bank info

Police say they have identified nearly 30 people who had their credit card information stolen by a former fast food employee.

Andrey Mudryak was arraigned in Multnomah County court Wednesday morning after he was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Gresham police say Mudryak used to work the overnight shift at a Burger King on Southeast Burnside Street.

Detectives say when late-night customers would use the drive-through, Mudryak used a credit card skimmer to download their financial information.

A credit card skimmer works by reading the data attached to the card's magnetic strip. Police say that when Mudryak was finished skimming his alleged victims, he would bring the card reader to Oleg Vygovskiy, who would download the data.

With the information downloaded, Vygovskiy would use blank card stock to create forged credit cards, detectives say. Investigators searched Vygovskiy's home and found both computers and blank cards, police say.

Once the cards had legitimate bank information associated to them, Karolina Tveretino and her husband, Venamin, would make fraudulent purchases at local stores in and around Clackamas Town Center, according to investigators.



Police say the duo managed to get away with electronics, clothing, food and personal items worth $14,000.

The Tveretinos and Vygovskiy have been indicted in Clackamas County Circuit Court. Their trial is set for April.

Mudryak's trail has been set for March.

