Suspect in 1992 Oregon slaying arrested near Vegas - KPTV - FOX 12

Suspect in 1992 Oregon slaying arrested near Vegas

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
George Bogan George Bogan
Thomas Colbert Thomas Colbert
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

Police say a 51-year-old man is jailed in Las Vegas pending his return in custody to Oregon to face murder and other charges in a slaying more than 19 years ago.

Records show that Thomas Colbert was held Wednesday at the Clark County jail pending an extradition hearing before a Nevada state court judge.

Police say Colbert was arrested Friday after he was found living in Indian Springs, 45 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

Colbert and 46-year-old George Bogan were indicted Feb. 7 in Grant County, OR, in the October 1992 disappearance of 36-year-old Danny Sweet near Mitchell, OR.

Sweet's bones were found in January 1996 on range land near Mount Vernon, OR. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police say Bogan was arrested in Roseburg.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press.  All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.