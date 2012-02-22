Suspect in 1992 Oregon slaying arrested near Vegas

Police say a 51-year-old man is jailed in Las Vegas pending his return in custody to Oregon to face murder and other charges in a slaying more than 19 years ago.

Records show that Thomas Colbert was held Wednesday at the Clark County jail pending an extradition hearing before a Nevada state court judge.

Police say Colbert was arrested Friday after he was found living in Indian Springs, 45 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

Colbert and 46-year-old George Bogan were indicted Feb. 7 in Grant County, OR, in the October 1992 disappearance of 36-year-old Danny Sweet near Mitchell, OR.

Sweet's bones were found in January 1996 on range land near Mount Vernon, OR. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police say Bogan was arrested in Roseburg.

