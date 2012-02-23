4 Oregon mail sorting centers closing

The U.S. Postal Service plans to close four mail-sorting centers in Oregon due to a decline in people using first-class mail.

The agency announced Thursday that it will close processing and distribution facilities in Salem, Eugene, Bend and Pendleton and move operations to the facility near the airport in Portland, starting as soon as mid-May.



Spokesman Peter Hass says the closures will eliminate 164 jobs for projected savings of nearly $13 million.

He adds that letters mailed across town in those cities will take two days instead of one, but longer distance deliveries will still be made in three days.

Due to a 25 percent drop in first-class mail, the Postal Service is closing more than 260 mail processing centers nationwide, which is projected to eliminate 35,000 jobs.

