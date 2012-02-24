WA boy in accidental school shooting makes bail

An 8-year-old girl was wounded in the shooting at a Washington elementary school.

Prosecutors are expecting the police investigation into the Washington elementary school shooting to include a harder look into the adults involved.



Kitsap County deputy prosecutor Ione George says her office is interested in looking at what role adults played in the case of a 9-year-old boy bringing a gun to school. The gun accidentally

discharged, wounding a girl.



Charging documents say the boy obtained the gun during a visit with his mother.



The boy was charged Thursday, including a count of bringing a weapon to school. However, a hearing will be held in two weeks to determine if the charges should proceed, given his age.



Authorities say the boy made bail and has been released to his uncle.



