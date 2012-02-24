Passenger accused of disturbance on PDX flight pleads not guilty - KPTV - FOX 12

Passenger accused of disturbance on PDX flight pleads not guilty

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

A Saudi Arabian man who authorities say caused a disturbance that forced a flight from Portland to return to the airport has pleaded not guilty to interfering with a plane crew.

Police say 19-year-old Yazeed Mohammed A. Abunayyan tried to hit passengers, lit an electronic cigarette and mentioned Osama bin Laden during a Continental Airlines flight on Tuesday to Houston.

Abunayyan appeared in federal court in Portland on Friday.

His attorney, Phil Lewis, said Abunayyan has "mental health issues" that need to be addressed while he is being held at the Multnomah County Detention Center.

Stewart ordered Abunayyan held in jail as a flight risk.

A cousin told the Medford Mail Tribune that Abunayyan suffers from schizophrenia and hasn't taken his medication for three weeks.

(Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press.  All Rights Reserved.)

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.