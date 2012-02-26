Public memorial to be held for slain WA trooper

A public memorial service will be held this week for a Washington state trooper killed during a traffic stop in Kitsap County.

State Patrol spokesman Bob Calkins says the service for Trooper Tony Radulescu is set for 1 p.m. Thursday at the ShoWare Center arena in Kent.

Meanwhile, the trooper's family is remembering him as a committed and proud law enforcement officer.

Radulescu's son Erick said at a news conference Saturday in Bremerton that his father was his hero, role model and best friend. The Kitsap Sun reports the 22-year-old Army medic said he's considering a career in law enforcement to pay homage to his dad.

The 44-year-old Tony Radulescu was gunned down early Thursday after pulling over a pickup truck in Gorst.

Authorities say the suspect, 28-year-old Joshua Blake, fatally shot himself hours later.

Five people have been arrested for allegedly helping Blake after he killed Radulescu, including Blake's former girlfriend.

