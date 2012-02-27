Oregon holds off Oregon State for 74-73 win - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon holds off Oregon State for 74-73 win

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
CORVALLIS, OR (AP) -

Garrett Sim had a season-high 25 points to help Oregon hold on for a 74-73 win against Oregon State on Sunday night.

DeVoe Joseph and Olo Ashaolu added 16 points apiece for the Ducks (20-8, 11-5 Pac-12).

Ahmad Starks had 18 points and Angus Brandt 16 for the Beavers (15-13, 5-11).

Oregon State came back from a 10-point deficit, cutting the margin to two on Devon Collier's basket off a rebound with 41 seconds remaining. Ashaolu made 1 of 2 free throws with 9.9 seconds left, giving Oregon State one last possession with an opportunity to tie.

Challe Barton missed a 3-pointer, and the Beavers' Jared Cunningham followed with a dunk for the game's final score.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

