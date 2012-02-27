Aldridge scores 4 points in first All-Star game

Fans of the Portland Trail Blazers watched this year's NBA All-Star Game with a lot of pride.

LaMarcus Aldridge was named to the All-Star squad this year, and a Northeast Portland restaurant hosted a special viewing party for the occasion.

Fans turned out to watch the game and cheer on Aldridge. They were joined by some of the Blazer dancers and former Blazer Jerome Kersey, who said Aldridge deserved the honor.

"The young man has been working hard for several years here now and it's just nice to see one of your home town guys representing the Trail Blazers in the All-Star game," Kersey said.

This was Aldridge's first appearance in an NBA All-Star game. He scored four points, helping the Western Conference win the game by a score of 152-149.

Copyright 2011 KPTV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.