Average gas price in Oregon now at $3.89 a gallon - KPTV - FOX 12

By The Associated Press
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

The AAA auto club reports the average price of gasoline in Oregon is $3.89 a gallon.

That's up 23 cents in a week and 41 cents in a month. It's 19 cents higher than the national average.

Some metro prices from AAA's survey for Monday are higher than the state average:

  • Portland $3.90
  • Salem $3.90
  • Eugene-Springfield $3.95
  • Medford-Ashland $3.96.

AAA spokeswoman Marie Dodds says the statewide average is lower than the metro prices because changes are slower to work their way through rural areas.

She says the daily AAA price updates come through the Oil Price Information Service, based on credit card transactions at service stations.

(Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press.  All Rights Reserved.)

