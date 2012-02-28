Goal from Alhassan helps Timbers earn 1-1 draw in preseason match

A first-half goal from midfielder Kalif Alhassan helped the Portland Timbers earn a 1-1 draw in a preseason match with the San Jose Earthquakes on Monday night at JELD-WEN Field.

Monday's match helped kick off a four-team preseason tournament in the Rose City.



Alhassan was on the receiving end of a pass from midfielder Diego Chara and provided the opening strike in the 15th minute. San Jose was able to knot the score at 1-1 in the 59th minute, benefitting from an own goal by Portland.



Timbers head coach John Spencer played seven players the full 90 minutes as the club builds towards the start of the 2012 MLS regular season, which begins Monday, March 12, against the Philadelphia Union at JELD-WEN Field.



With a well-placed shot, Alhassan tallied his first goal of the preseason to put the Timbers ahead 1-0 in the first half. He initially took a corner kick and played it short to Chara. Alhassan collected the return pass and curled a shot from the left side of the box by San Jose goalkeeper John Busch and inside the far post.



The Earthquakes equalized in the 59th minute. Tressor Moreno intercepted a pass in the Timbers defensive third and found striker Chris Wondolowski down the right side of the area. Wondolowski's cross in was deflected in by Portland defender Hanyer Mosquera for an own goal.



The own goal was the first goal conceded by the Timbers since their preseason match against the LA Galaxy on Feb. 7, in Carson, Calif. San Jose's equalizer ended a series of three consecutive shutouts and a run of 368 minutes without allowing a goal in preseason play.



The Timbers had a chance to take the lead in the 75th minute, but substitute Bright Dike's looping header hit off the crossbar and the Earthquakes were able to settle the ball.



Portland has out-scored its opponents 9-2 in its first five preseason matches of 2012.



The Timbers return to action Thursday as they play host to Chivas USA in a preseason match at JELD-WEN Field at 7:30 p.m. as part of the preseason tournament.

