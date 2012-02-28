Portland restaurant’s ‘bone luge’ catching on worldwide

A Portland restaurant has started a trend that's being embraced by foodies around the globe.



The bone luge is the brainchild of Metrovino Restaurant and Bar in the Pearl District.

Here's how a bone luge works: You order the roasted bone marrow off the appetizer menu, eat the marrow and then take a shot of sherry through the hallowed-out bone.

Metrovino bartender Jacob Grier says 2012 has quickly become the "year of the bone luge" in the bar world.

"It's a lot of fun. It's a slightly inappropriate spectacle to do and it's also delicious the way the sherry blends with the fat of the marrow. (It) tastes surprisingly good," he says.

Word of the bone luge has spread and it's now being replicated at bars and restaurants all over the world.

