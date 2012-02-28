Lamb curry recipe from Oregon Culinary Institute

RECIPE FROM OREGON CULINARY INSTITUTE

LAMB CURRY

"Lamb Curry has always been one of my favorite dishes. Easy to make, the spices and preparation combine to make the meat tender and delicious."

5 green cardamoms pods, seeds only

1 stick cinnamon in pieces

1 teaspoon coriander, ground

2 teaspoon cumin, ground

2 teaspoon garlic paste

2 teaspoon ginger paste

8 dried red chilies

1/4 cup oil

1 small red onion, small dice

2 pounds lamb, trimmed and cubed

1 bay leaf

1 teaspoon turmeric

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

salt to taste

1 cup tomatoes, chopped

1 cup water

1/4 cup cilantro

Put cardamom, cinnamon, coriander, cumin, garlic, ginger and chilies in mortar and pestle and crush into a paste. Heat oil in large saucepan on medium heat. Add onion, reduce heat, and fry until golden brown. Add spice paste and stir for 2-3 minutes. Add lamb, bay leaf, turmeric, nutmeg and salt, brown on all sides. Add the tomato and water; cook until lamb is tender, approx 20 minutes. Garnish with cilantro. Serve hot.

CHEF BIKRAM VAIDYA, Chef Instructor at Oregon Culinary Institute

Chef Bikram Vaidya has over 20 years experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry. It all started in Nepal where he created and managed a successful bar and restaurant, and taught cooking classes. Chef Vaidya has trained under renowned chefs in North America, Greece, Thailand, Peru, Hong Kong and India, and has worked in Reno, Nevada at Hotel El Dorado and in San Francisco at Farallon. Chef Vaidya's most recent experience is at Western Culinary Institute where he taught International Cuisine courses, and his professional honors and designations include Certification by the Hilton Hotel Bartending School and Guest Satisfaction Training, along with completion of His Majesty's Government Hotel Management and Tourism Training in Nepal. He is a member of the ACF and the Nepali Association of Oregon.