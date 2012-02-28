Lamb curry recipe from Oregon Culinary Institute

RECIPE FROM OREGON CULINARY INSTITUTE
LAMB CURRY
"Lamb Curry has always been one of my
favorite dishes. Easy to make, the spices and preparation combine to make the
meat tender and delicious."
- 5 green cardamoms pods, seeds only
- 1 stick cinnamon in pieces
- 1 teaspoon coriander, ground
- 2 teaspoon cumin, ground
- 2 teaspoon garlic paste
- 2 teaspoon ginger paste
- 8 dried red chilies
- 1/4 cup oil
- 1 small red onion, small dice
- 2 pounds lamb, trimmed and cubed
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 teaspoon turmeric
- 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
- salt to taste
- 1 cup tomatoes, chopped
- 1 cup water
- 1/4 cup cilantro
- Put cardamom, cinnamon, coriander, cumin, garlic,
ginger and chilies in mortar and pestle and crush into a paste.
- Heat oil in large saucepan on medium heat. Add onion,
reduce heat, and fry until golden brown. Add spice paste and stir for 2-3
minutes.
- Add lamb, bay leaf, turmeric, nutmeg and salt, brown
on all sides. Add the tomato and water;
cook until lamb is tender, approx 20 minutes.
- Garnish with cilantro. Serve hot.
CHEF BIKRAM VAIDYA, Chef Instructor at Oregon
Culinary Institute
Chef Bikram
Vaidya has over 20 years experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry.
It all started in Nepal where he created and managed a successful bar and
restaurant, and taught cooking classes. Chef Vaidya has trained under renowned
chefs in North America, Greece, Thailand, Peru, Hong Kong and India, and has
worked in Reno, Nevada at Hotel El Dorado and in San Francisco at Farallon.
Chef Vaidya's most recent experience is at Western Culinary Institute where he
taught International Cuisine courses, and his professional honors and
designations include Certification by the Hilton Hotel Bartending School and
Guest Satisfaction Training, along with completion of His Majesty's Government
Hotel Management and Tourism Training in Nepal. He is a member of the ACF and
the Nepali Association of Oregon.