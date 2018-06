Fizz Soda Pop and Candy Shop is located at 817 SE 34th Ave in Portland.



The retro-style shop offers hard-to-find candy and obscure sodas. There's an old-fashioned sit-down soda counter, too.



For more information, visit fizzportland.com or the shop's Facebook page.



Copyright 2012 KPTV (Meredith Corporation.) All rights reserved.