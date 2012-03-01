Blazers fall to Nuggets in Denver

Ty Lawson had 18 points and nine assists in his return to the lineup, Kenneth Faried scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and the Denver Nuggets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 104-95 on Wednesday night.

Timofey Mozgov had 14 points and nine rebounds and Al Harrington came off the bench to score 13 points and add nine rebounds for the Nuggets, who ended a two-game skid.



Jamal Crawford had 21 points and LaMarcus Aldridge had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Trail Blazers.

The Nuggets beat the Trail Blazers for the 16th time in the last 17 games in Denver. The Trail Blazers' only win in that span came on Dec. 16, 2007.



Lawson missed the last two games with a sprained left ankle and quickly made an impact. He scored 11 points in the second half, including a key 3-pointer late to hold off a surge by Portland.

