Case of stolen stuffed deer head leads to Gresham home

It's a case that took Gresham police more than two years to crack, but they finally recovered some very sizable property.

In November 2009, a theft victim reported someone had taken three snowmobiles and a 24-foot long trailer.

In January, officers were alerted to a DMV hit on one of the stolen snowmobiles and later found it in Albany.

Investigators say it had been sold once and traded for other merchandise before that.

That investigation eventually led Gresham police to Timothy Morrell Jr.'s home.

Officers served a search warrant Tuesday and then arrested him.

While they were there, officers found two stolen snowmobiles, one ATV, a dual-axle trailer and a stuffed deer head.

