Cold case: Portland father of five shot in the head

Portland police cold case investigators say 26-year-old Eyo Nyong was murdered on July 27, 2005.

Investigators said he was shot in the head while standing outside a sports bar in the 3500 block of North Vancouver Avenue.

"I miss my son and the big old hugs he used to give me," said Veronica Darnell, Nyong's mother. "If I could just touch him -- if I could just get a call from him."



Police said Nyong, who was well-known in the area, was familiar with his killers. On the day of his murder, two young black men approached him.



"And one of the two men turns around and shoots him in the head, fires a couple different shots," said homicide detective Bryan Steed. "I think they went there for the sole purpose of killing him."



"Through all this, I don't hate no one, even the ones who done it," said Darnell. "Because when I walked away from that crime scene, I told God I was mad at him. I said, 'But God, I forgive the young men who did this' because I understand."



But what Darnell doesn't understand is why no one has come forward with information. Police believe the killers were gang members. Nyong was not in a gang, but they say he had been involved in some criminal activity in the area.



"As a result of that, the gang that was controlling that neighborhood was not liking that and was making an example of him," Steed said.



And police said that violence has intimidated witnesses and neighbors. Even years later, people are too afraid to come forward.



"Help us. Help my sister," said Nyong's aunt, Darhl Davis.



Police need the public's help solving the murder. They have little physical evidence, no DNA evidence and just some ballistics.



Eyo Nyong left behind five young children who are now victims themselves for the rest of their lives.



"Put yourself in our position. If a loved one of yours would be shot down like an animal in the street and your family's been so broken, wouldn't you want someone to come forward to help you guys' pain?" Davis asked.

