Sandy Police release sketch of rape suspect

The Sandy Police Department has released a sketch of a person they said raped a girl at a local park.

Officers said the rape happened in April 2010 at an undisclosed location.



The victim described the man, who introduced himself as "Howard," as white, 5'10" tall, in his mid-20s and about 190 pounds with dark eyes and dark hair.

The victim reported he smelled heavily of body odor and had facial hair. The man was seen wearing jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt at the time.



Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the police tip line at 503-489-2195.

