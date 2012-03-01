Sandy Police release sketch of rape suspect - KPTV - FOX 12

Sandy Police release sketch of rape suspect

Posted: Updated:
SANDY, OR (KPTV) -

The Sandy Police Department has released a sketch of a person they said raped a girl at a local park.

Officers said the rape happened in April 2010 at an undisclosed location.

The victim described the man, who introduced himself as "Howard," as white, 5'10" tall, in his mid-20s and about 190 pounds with dark eyes and dark hair.

The victim reported he smelled heavily of body odor and had facial hair. The man was seen wearing jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt at the time.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the police tip line at 503-489-2195.

Copyright 2012 KPTV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.