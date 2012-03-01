Procession escorts WSP trooper's hearse to service - KPTV - FOX 12

Procession escorts WSP trooper's hearse to service

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
KENT, WA (AP) -

A procession of about 700 law enforcement and emergency vehicles with lights flashing escorted the hearse carrying the body of slain Washington State Patrol Trooper Tony Radulescu to a memorial service Thursday in Kent.

Other drivers pulled over and people watched respectfully from overpasses and roadsides as the procession made its way from Silverdale, through Port Orchard, and Joint Base Lewis-McChord. It joined a family procession from a Lakewood funeral home on the way to the 1 p.m. service at the ShoWare Center.

The procession passed under an American flag hanging from an arch made by fire truck ladders.

Radulescu, a 16-year veteran, was shot Feb. 23 near Gorst by a driver who later took his own life. Six people have been charged with rendering criminal assistance.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press.  All Rights Reserved.

