James, Heat rout Blazers in Portland

LeBron James had 38 points and 11 rebounds and the Miami Heat resumed their season with a 107-93 rout of the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night, extending their winning streak to nine games.



Dwyane Wade added 33 points and 10 assists for the Heat, who at 28-7 are off to their best 35-game start in franchise history.



Miami was playing in its first game since the All-Star break. The Heat hadn't played since a 102-88 victory at home over the New York Knicks last Thursday.



The Heat were without All-Star Chris Bosh because of a death in his family. He is also expected to miss Friday night's game at Utah, but it is not yet known whether he will play Sunday when Miami visits the Los Angeles Lakers.



LaMarcus Aldridge had 20 points for the Blazers.

