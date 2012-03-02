Timbers play before 15K in preseason draw

A raucous crowd cheered on the Portland Timbers as the team played Chivas USA to 1-1 draw in a preseason match-up.

According to the Timbers front office, more than 15,000 fans were in attendance for the game at Jeld-Wen Field.

The Timbers were down by one goal until the 78th minute, when Ryan Kawulok knocked in a goal off a corner kick to tie the score.

Next up is the Swedish team AIK at Jeld-Wen on Sunday, which will be the Timber's final preseason game before the regular season begins March 12.

Copyright 2011 KPTV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.