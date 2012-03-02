Timbers play before 15K in preseason draw - KPTV - FOX 12

Timbers play before 15K in preseason draw

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A raucous crowd cheered on the Portland Timbers as the team played Chivas USA to 1-1 draw in a preseason match-up.

According to the Timbers front office, more than 15,000 fans were in attendance for the game at Jeld-Wen Field.

The Timbers were down by one goal until the 78th minute, when Ryan Kawulok knocked in a goal off a corner kick to tie the score.

Next up is the Swedish team AIK at Jeld-Wen on Sunday, which will be the Timber's final preseason game before the regular season begins March 12.

Copyright 2011 KPTV (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.