The AAA auto club reports the average price of a gallon of gasoline in Oregon is $3.95.

That's up 6 cents in a week and 45 cents in a month. It's 18 cents higher than the national average.

Some metro prices from Monday's AAA survey:



Portland $3.96

Salem $3.96

Eugene-Springfield $4.02

Medford-Ashland $4.03

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.