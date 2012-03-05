Revenue from Oregon liquor sales $38M over forecast

Revenue from state liquor sales is expected to be about $38 million over the liquor control commission's expectations for 2011.

The Statesman Journal reports total state revenue from liquor sales grew to about $448 million last year. That's an increase of 4.5 percent compared to the previous year.



That means a bonus for the biennial budget. An additional $8.4 million is expected to be available for the state's general fund.

Agency spokeswoman Christie Scott says the commission projects liquor sale revenue to break $1 billion if the upward trend continues.

She attributes the growth to a number of factors, including the rising popularity of distilled spirits.

If Washington liquor prices go up as a result of a change in state law, that could also help Oregon increase its sales.

