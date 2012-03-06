Blazers end slump, beat Hornets 86-74 - KPTV - FOX 12

Blazers end slump, beat Hornets 86-74

PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

Nicolas Batum scored 19 points and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a three-game losing streak with an 86-74 victory over the New Orleans Hornets on Monday night.

LaMarcus Aldridge, who had just two points and three rebounds in the first half, finished with 10 points and 11 boards for Portland, which led by as many as 26 points and got a morale-boosting victory before heading out on a seven-game, 12-night road trip.

Aldridge did not play in the fourth quarter.

Marco Belinelli had 18 points for New Orleans, which has lost four of its last five games. At 9-29, the injury-depleted Hornets have the worst record in the Western Conference. Chris Kaman had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

