Blazers stumble again, fall 106-94 to Timberwolves - KPTV - FOX 12

Blazers stumble again, fall 106-94 to Timberwolves

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

Wes Johnson scored 19 points to back Kevin Love's 29 points and 16 rebounds in the Minnesota Timberwolves' 106-94 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.

Johnson went 3 of 4 on 3-pointers and Luke Ridnour added 22 points for the Timberwolves (21-19), who moved into the eighth spot in the Western Conference playoff race. They own the tiebreaker over Houston, which lost earlier Wednesday.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 22 points and Gerald Wallace had 13 points, nine assists and nine rebounds for the Blazers, who have lost 4 of their last five games.

Aldridge went 2 for 3 from the free throw line - his first foul shots in four games - but was badly outplayed by Love for the second straight game. He was held to just five points in the second half.

