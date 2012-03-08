Tour of Remodeled Homes - KPTV - FOX 12

Tour of Remodeled Homes

Posted: Updated:
BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

Joe V spent his Thursday learning how to breathe new life into an old house.

The Tour of Remodeled Homes is featuring a number of homes in the metro area.

It's being held March 10-11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets cost $17.50.

For more information, visit http://remodeltourportland.com/.

Copyright 2012 KPTV (Meredith Corporation.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.