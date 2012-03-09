Jeremy Rosado ejected by 'Idol' judges, leaving 12

Jeremy Rosado has gotten the hook on "American Idol."



Thursday's edition of the Fox singing contest saw the elimination of the 19-year-old receptionist from Valrico, Fla. He leaves behind a dozen competitors still in the running.



They include Elise Testone, the 28-year-old teacher from Charleston, S.C., whom the judges chose in favor of Rosado. The two were revealed as the male and female singer rated lowest by viewers

after Wednesday's show, when the guys performed Stevie Wonder songs, while the women contestants paid tribute to the late Whitney Houston, who died last month.



