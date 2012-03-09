Jeremy Rosado ejected by 'Idol' judges, leaving 12 - KPTV - FOX 12

Jeremy Rosado ejected by 'Idol' judges, leaving 12

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) -

Jeremy Rosado has gotten the hook on "American Idol."

Thursday's edition of the Fox singing contest saw the elimination of the 19-year-old receptionist from Valrico, Fla. He leaves behind a dozen competitors still in the running.

They include Elise Testone, the 28-year-old teacher from Charleston, S.C., whom the judges chose in favor of Rosado. The two were revealed as the male and female singer rated lowest by viewers
after Wednesday's show, when the guys performed Stevie Wonder songs, while the women contestants paid tribute to the late Whitney Houston, who died last month.

(Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press.  All Rights Reserved.)

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.