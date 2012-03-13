Deputies: Aloha woman offered pair $6,000 to burn down her home

The owner of an Aloha mobile home hired two neighbors to burn down her home last month, Washington County deputies said Tuesday.



Sheriff deputies said Roxane Hall, 48, approached Hayley Wegman and asked her if she would talk to her roommate, 19-year-old Justin Indiveri, about setting fire to her house at the Heritage Mobile Home Park.



In exchange, Hall would pay each of them $3,000 from the insurance settlement, the sheriff's office said.



Wegman and Indiveri agreed to the deal, deputies said, and Indiveri set the fire six days later by igniting a phone book sprayed with bug repellant.



Hall's home was destroyed by the fire, but she had moved all her belongings out in the weeks prior to the fire.



Her neighbor's home suffered extensive fire damage, but quick work from firefighters saved the family inside from being injured, deputies said.



Once the fire was extinguished, investigators from Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue started interviewing witnesses and learned the fire wasn't an accident.



Detectives eventually arrested Indiveri on March 8, and then took Hall and Wegman into custody March 9. All three face arson charges.



