Multnomah County car break-in caught on camera

Deputies are asking for help to identify a man who was caught on surveillance video breaking into a car along the Springwater Trail.

WATCH: Raw surveillance video



The footage from March 8 shows a man driving a green minivan pull into a gravel parking lot at Jenne Road and the Springwater Trail. He is seen parking next to a Honda Pilot and then gets out and starts peering into the windows of other parked cars.

The video then shows the man grabbing some sort of tool from his minivan and smashing the Honda Pilot's front and back windows. He swipes two backpacks that were on the seats and then drives off on Jenne Road, according to the footage.

Deputies say the minivan is missing its right rear hubcap and has a sticker in the upper left corner of the back window.

Anyone who has information about the man or the minivan is asked to call the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office tip line at 503-261-2847.

Copyright 2012 KPTV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

