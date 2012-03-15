Trail Blazers blown out by 42 in New York

Mike D'Antoni is gone, and the Knicks finally got his offense right.



Amare Stoudemire made all seven of his shots in the first half, Carmelo Anthony passed and shot well, and the Knicks shook off the surprising departure of their coach to rout the Portland Trail Blazers 121-79 on Wednesday night, snapping a six-game losing streak.



Anthony had 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting and tied a season high with seven assists.

Stoudemire finished with 17 points and shot 8 of 10, before both stars sat out the fourth quarter while the Knicks rang up their highest point total of the season.



LaMarcus Aldridge and Gerald Wallace each scored 15 points for the Trail Blazers. The Blazers are now 1-4 on their seven-game road trip.

