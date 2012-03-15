Louisville tops Davidson in first NCAA game at Rose Garden

Peyton Siva scored 17 points and Louisville finally moved on in the NCAA tournament, beating Davidson 69-62 on Thursday.



After getting ousted in their first tournament game the past two seasons, coach Rick Pitino and the fourth-seeded Cardinals (27-9) advanced at last in the West Regional.



Siva, who had plenty of local support at the Rose Garden from his hometown of Seattle, added six assists to lead the Big East tournament champions, who are making their sixth straight

appearance in the NCAAs. Chane Behanan had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Cardinals, who led by as many as 14.



Jake Cohen had 24 points and 10 rebounds for Davidson (25-8), which was making its 11th tournament appearance and first since 2008, when it was led by Stephen Curry to the round of eight.



(Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

